Federal Environmental Enforcement Officers work for the Environmental Enforcement Directorate of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Officers are stationed across Canada , working year round to ensure human health and natural resources are safeguarded for future generations.





The CFEOA is comprised of three membership levels that may include federal environmental officers, policy analysts, project developers, charities, nonprofits, and a variety provincial and municipal environmental agencies.





As a Not-for-Profit our goal is to provide a connection within our federal community, foster connections with other agencies, and educate the public on local, national, and international environmental issues.