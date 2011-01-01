Canadian Federal Environmental Officers Association
Federal Environmental Enforcement Officers work for the Environmental Enforcement Directorate of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). Officers are stationed across Canada , working year round to ensure human health and natural resources are safeguarded for future generations.
The CFEOA is comprised of three membership levels that may include federal environmental officers, policy analysts, project developers, charities, nonprofits, and a variety provincial and municipal environmental agencies.
As a Not-for-Profit our goal is to provide a connection within our federal community, foster connections with other agencies, and educate the public on local, national, and international environmental issues.
Environmental officers primarily work with two Canadian Acts: the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999 (CEPA) and the pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act. These Acts empower over 60 different regulations which are constantly being created, amended, or repealed based on environmental protection needs or priorities at the national and international level.
CEPA provides a framework for protecting Canadians and the environment from all forms of pollution over the entire life cycle, from development and manufacture, to transportation, distribution, use, and final disposal.
The pollution prevention provisions of the Fisheries Act protect fish and other aquatic life by regulating deleterious substances that may pose a risk to the aquatic environment. These provisions apply to all Canadian territorial seas and internal waters.
Secondary education is an important step in the journey to becoming an officer. Many post secondary institutions offer relevant programs:
Environmental officers come from a variety of backgrounds. Some examples of previous careers with direct experience are: Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Parks Canada, Canadian Border Services, game wardens, forestry workers, health/liquor/gaming inspectors, and policy analysts. For the prospective candidate whose still in school or looking to increase their experience many provinces have seasonal positions in park enforcement, invasive species prevention, and wildlife control.
The steps of the process are:
Successful candidates will undergo training in legislation, case law, investigation skills, sample collection, the Canadian court system, and defensive control tactics.
This training is a mix of online learning and hands on training in beautiful Ottawa. While attending this training you will be in a cohort of officers from across Canada and create connections that will last during your time with ECCC and beyond.
Upon completion of training you will attend a formal graduation, complete with badge presentation and a certificate, this will be open to family members who wish to attend.
Training doesn't stop there! While employed with ECCC there are many more opportunities for advanced learning:
After becoming a Senior Enforcement Officer, there are opportunities to develop supervisory skills and join management at district, regional, or even national levels. Furthermore, there are opportunities to move within the branch to gain experience in intelligence and risk analysis, environmental emergency response, compliance promotion, legislation and government policy, just to name a few!
Working with ECCC can be done anywhere. From our offices in the northern stretches of Nunavut, to the inland jungles of British Columbia, breezy Halifax, and busy Ottawa, our officers have opportunities to train and work across Canada.
We'd love to hear from you! If you have a story or photos you'd like to share, we’d be excited to feature them in the newsletter or on our social media. Your experiences and insights help inspire others in the environmental community. Submit your content today and let's celebrate the amazing work being done; send a word document or photos to cfeoa.acafe@gmail.com
President - Jessica Dillon
Vice President - Brendan Bodner
Secretary - Kirsten Nickel
Treasurer - Brendan Bodner
PNR - Olivia Smith
PYR - Peter Hicks
ON - open position
QC - Catalina Ravilet
ATL - Morgan Book
